Woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Hailsham

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was stabbed in Hailsham yesterday (Sunday).
Police say officers were called to a disturbance at an address in Lepeland at 4.15pm and found a 46-year-old man with a stab wound to his stomach.
He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he underwent surgery.
A spokesperson at Sussex Police said the man is in a serious condition.
A 37-year-old Hastings woman was detained nearby.
She was also arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer. She remains in custody for questioning.
Police say the couple are known to each other.
