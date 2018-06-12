Witness appeal after Eastbourne man dies in Hooe collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal collision on the A259 in Hooe.

A car and motorcyclist collided at the junction of the A259 Barnhorn Road and Green Lane at around 8.20am on Thursday (June 7).

The motorcyclist, a 55-year-old man from the Eastbourne area, was flown to King’s College Hospital, London, by air ambulance, but sadly died.

The car driver, a 41-year-old man from Battle driving a Volkswagen Polo, was also injured and was taken to the Conquest Hospital.

The A259 was closed between the roundabouts at Wallsend, Pevensey and Little Common, Bexhill.

Sergeant Neil Cox, of the Sussex roads policing unit, said, “We’d like to speak to anyone who may have seen what happened, who noticed either vehicle shortly before the collision or who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.

“They’re asked to contact us by phoning 101 quoting Operation Cairngorm.”

You can also contact police online here.

Photo by Dan Jessup.