Wish list equipment is given to GPs surgeries from trust

Medical equipment worth more than £70,000 has been presented to doctors’ surgeries in Eastbourne and Polegate.

The donations were made by locally based charity Medi Tech Trust and its 2018 Community Initiative scheme.

The scheme is believed to be the first of its kind in the UK.

Some 14 surgeries across the area each submitted their wish list for £5,000 worth of urgently needed equipment that will assist their staff in carrying out their work more easily, safely and professionally, while ensuring the equipment would be to the benefit of their patients.

Nearly 90 items were requested and all were honoured.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Eastbourne mayor Gill Mattock, trustees, volunteers and some surgery representatives were at the presentation at the Eastbourne District General Hospital.

The guest of honour, the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, Peter Field, presented the items on behalf of the charity.

Medi Tech Trust was founded by Bob Lewis in 2002, who invited Graham Watson to be the chairman and co-founder, with the aim of purchasing state-of-the-art medical equipment to reduce or eliminate invasive surgery.

The third trustee, Jonathan Payne, has acted as treasurer for several years. They receive no remuneration.

The charity also arranges training visits abroad as well as the advancement of the community’s health care education.

More than £1 million worth of medical equipment has been donated to date and a further 750,000 surgical items distributed overseas.

Earlier this year Medi Tech Trust donated £150,000 to the new radiotherapy unit at the DGH and in the past has donated thousands of pounds to teach surgeons in developing countries modern techniques and procedures.