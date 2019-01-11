Winter scenes as captured by you, the Eastbourne Herald readers
Herald readers have taken some stunning pictures this winter.
They range from dramatic sunsets and stormy skies, to friendly birds and cute sheep and dogs.
"If you want to see the sunshine, you have to weather the storm," says Jamie Evans, who took this shot of seagulls against a stormy sky with Eastbourne Pier as the backdrop SUS-190901-110826001
Carole Gorman captured this starling murmuration at Eastbourne Pier at dusk on Sunday January 6. SUS-190901-110836001
"Is this the friendliest mallard in East Sussex?" asks Karen Bailey, who snapped this cheeky chap in Hampden Park with her iPhone. SUS-190901-110846001
Sheep at twilight on the Downs at Crowlink, taken by Barry Davis on a Canon 5d mark iii SUS-190901-110731001
