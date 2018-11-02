Winners of the Eastbourne Business Awards 2018 at the Grand Hotel

The annual Eastbourne Business Awards have taken place at The Grand Hotel this afternoon (Friday, November 2).

Business men and women from across the town celebrated their achievements and enjoyed a three-course meal at the town’s five star hotel on the seafront.

And the winners of the 2018 Eastbourne Business Awards are:

Hospitality Tourism and Leisure - Fizz on Foot Ltd

Start-up – The Bloom Factory

Small Business (up to 10) – Advance Personal Training and Beauty Factory as highly commended

Medium Business (10-50) - Poppyseed Bakery

Large Business (50+) In Association – Eastbourne Car Auction Ltd

Outstanding Contribution to the Community – Langney District Shopping Centre

Innovation - The Digital Guild in Partnership with Switchplane Ltd

Training and Development – The People Matter Trust

Retailer – Urban Industry and highly commended - Sussex Beds

Employer of the Year - Lushington Chiropractic

Employee/Team of the Year -Ivy House Day Centre Ltd

Business Personality – Christopher Copping – West Rocks

Manufacturing and Construction – Airtrace Sheet Metal Ltd

Customer Service –Barracloughs the Opticians

Young Achiever - Maria Zoe Katsari – Coffee and Carrot

Place to Eat and/or Drink - Bucklers

Green Business – icon Roofing

Lifetime Achievement- Colin Taylor

Overall Business of the Year - Airtrace Sheet Metal Ltd

Look out for a picture gallery on this website soon and more information and pictures in next Friday’s Herald.