Winners of the Eastbourne Business Awards 2018 at the Grand Hotel

The annual Eastbourne Business Awards have taken place at The Grand Hotel this afternoon (Friday, November 2).
Business men and women from across the town celebrated their achievements and enjoyed a three-course meal at the town’s five star hotel on the seafront.
And the winners of the 2018 Eastbourne Business Awards are:
Hospitality Tourism and Leisure - Fizz on Foot Ltd
Start-up – The Bloom Factory
Small Business (up to 10) – Advance Personal Training and Beauty Factory as highly commended
Medium Business (10-50) - Poppyseed Bakery
Large Business (50+) In Association – Eastbourne Car Auction Ltd
Outstanding Contribution to the Community – Langney District Shopping Centre
Innovation - The Digital Guild in Partnership with Switchplane Ltd
Training and Development – The People Matter Trust
Retailer – Urban Industry and highly commended - Sussex Beds
Employer of the Year - Lushington Chiropractic
Employee/Team of the Year -Ivy House Day Centre Ltd
Business Personality – Christopher Copping – West Rocks
Manufacturing and Construction – Airtrace Sheet Metal Ltd
Customer Service –Barracloughs the Opticians
Young Achiever - Maria Zoe Katsari – Coffee and Carrot
Place to Eat and/or Drink - Bucklers
Green Business – icon Roofing
Lifetime Achievement- Colin Taylor
Overall Business of the Year - Airtrace Sheet Metal Ltd
Look out for a picture gallery on this website soon and more information and pictures in next Friday’s Herald.