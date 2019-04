Over the past week Drusillas Park has been running a competition to name two new beautiful Jersey calves.

The results are now in and Drusillas is proud to announce that the winning names are Milkshake and Mooana.

The competition received more than 1,200 submissions, with lots of people eager to be in with a chance of naming the pretty girls.

The winning entries came from Riva Cassidy and Danielle Golding, who each won a family of four ticket to Drusillas Park to visit the calves they have named.