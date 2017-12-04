Win A Car tickets are still available

There are still just over three weeks to go until the winning ticket for this year’s Win A Car will be chosen and one lucky winner will take home a brand new £7,500 Suzuki Celerio for Christmas.

Now in its 18th year, this annual event has raised a staggering £310,000 for local charities since it was started in 2000.

Every day a different charity is in the Arndale Centre selling tickets for just £1 with every penny going directly to that charity’s worthy cause.

So, whatever the charity raises that day is theirs because there are no administration charges for the event.

Eastbourne Arndale Centre manager Bill Plumridge said, “There are 24 days left to buy a £1 ticket and stand a chance of winning a brand-new car, while at the same time helping one of the fantastic causes that will be in the centre every day until Christmas Eve.”

In the Arndale Centre for the coming week are the following charities: Friday – Alzheimer’s Society; Saturday – Chestnut Tree House Hospice; Sunday – Rotary Club of Eastbourne; Monday – JPK Sussex Project; Tuesday – Association of Carers; Wednesday – British Heart Foundation; Thursday – Eastbourne Lions Club.