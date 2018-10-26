Willingdon has winning cemetery

Willingdon Cemetery has scooped a prize at the National Cemetery of the Year Awards.

Cemetery of the Year Awards have been around from more than 20 years.

Willingdon Cemetery won the 2018 silver prize in the small cemetery category of the national competition and received the award at the Institute of Cemetery and Crematorium Management Learning Convention and Exhibition at the Oxford Belfry Hotel, earlier this month.

Philip Potts from Cemetery of the Year Awards said, “The awards are an excellent opportunity to reward hard-working staff and demonstrate the central role cemeteries and church yards can play in the community.

“They provide places of peaceful contemplation and beauty, as well as their historical, social and ecological importance.

“The team at Willingdon Cemetery performed exceptionally throughout the extensive judging period which is focused on industry standards, good practice and freedom of choice.”

Nicola Williamson, manager for Willingdon Cemetery, said, “This award is such a wonderful pat on the back for all the team and the parish council, it acknowledges that we really go above and beyond to try and provide a reliable, friendly and quality service.

“The Parish Council, the team and myself are thrilled.”