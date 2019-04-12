Will you be at Airbourne 2019? Eastbourne airshow organisers encourage visitors to ‘dig deep and donate’

Airbourne 2019 will take place on August 15 to 18 and this year’s People’s Charity has been revealed as The Chaseley Trust after winning the public vote.

The Eastbourne-based charity will be one of three chosen charities assisting in the daily bucket collections at this year’s airshow, between them receiving a share of 30 per cent of all donations received.

The Chaseley Trust now joins the Rotary charities of the Eastbourne Blind Society and Parkinson’s UK (Hailsham) chosen by members of the Sovereign Harbour Rotary Club and Hailsham Rotary Club.

Both clubs manage the collection with more than 200 buckets out and about across the town during the four days of the airshow.

Phil Evans, director of tourism & enterprise at Eastbourne Borough Council, said, “Once again the People’s Charity vote was a tremendous success with the public voting in their droves for their favourite charity.

“Thank you to everyone who took part either by submitting their vote online or in person at the Tourist Information Centre.

“Donations play a vital role in keeping Airbourne a free event and help us to host a fantastic airshow year after year.

“Bucket collections at the show are key to helping us achieve this and are so important for our three nominated charities too.

“Volunteers from each of the charities and the Rotary Clubs will be out in force at the show encouraging all our visitors to dig deep and donate.”

The bucket collection has become integral in securing a vibrant flying programme at the airshow, with 70 per cent of donations helping to fund the flying displays and the remaining 30 per cent of donations being split between three local charities, all of whom support the show with volunteer collectors.

Sandie Foster, head of fundraising at the Chaseley Trust, said “Thank you to everyone who voted for us – we are honoured and thrilled to have been chosen as the People’s Charity this year.

“Airbourne will give us an amazing opportunity to raise Chaseley’s profile and help us raise funds to complete the resident’s kitchen garden to enhance the lives of the people we support who each day face enormous challenges which come from living with significant and complex disabilities.

“From all of us thank you from the bottom of our hearts for making this happen for us.”

The 2019 Charities:

The Chaseley Trust were voted in after being shortlisted alongside Chalk Farm Learning Disabilities Centre, Muma Nurture and Friends of Eastbourne Hospital in the People’s vote. They have been supporting people in Eastbourne with significant disabilities for the past 74 years and are proud of their high quality rehabilitation and care service which supports adults to enable them to live a full and active life. Recently rated ‘outstanding’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC), Chaseley specialises in providing person centred care and rehabilitation packages for people with brain; spinal cord injury and neurological conditions, such as multiple sclerosis and motor neurone.

Eastbourne Blind Society is a well-established and well-loved, independent, local, Eastbourne based, charity providing free support and information to blind and partially sighted people, their carers, families, friends and employers. They run a number of social activities for members (with the help of their amazing volunteers), visit people in their homes and offer demonstrations of the equipment available to assist in daily living. Their aim is to help people remain, or to become, as independent as possible and to help them cope with the challenges that sight loss creates.

Parkinson’s UK is the largest charity funder of research into Parkinson’s in the UK. It funds research aimed at finding better treatments and improving the understanding of Parkinson’s and its causes. The Hailsham branch offer information, friendship and support to local people with Parkinson’s, their families and carers. They also organise regular events and social activities.

People can donate towards Airbourne 2019 already, with online donations here or at the Eastbourne Tourist Information Centre.

