Wilko has finally announced a date for the opening of its store in the Arndale Centre.

The high street chain will officially open its doors on November 14, at 9am.

It had been set to open in the former premises of BHS in spring this year, but delayed the date for unknown reasons.

Signs outside said it will be opening in ‘Autumn’ for some time, but the company has finally tied it to a date.

Read also: Homeware and toys retailer to open in Eastbourne’s Arndale