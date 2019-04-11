Which lovely lady will Lewis from Eastbourne pick on Paul O’Grady’s Blind Date show this weekend?

Twenty-year-old Lewis from Eastbourne is hoping to find a love match on Blind Date on April 14.

Lewis, a property and landscape developer, loves playing rugby but the publicity team at Channel 5 says ‘his heart is crying out for a girl suitable to be his wife’.

Lewis from Eastbourne with Blind Date presenter Paul O'Grady SUS-191104-124647001

He will be the ‘picker’ on the show, due to be screened on 5 at 8pm on Sunday (April 14), and after asking the girls questions from behind a screen, he will pick a girl to date.

He will choose from (left to right in image above):

Dee, 22, from Birmingham, a law student who lives a very active lifestyle. When she is not with her daughter or at university completing her law degree - you could find her fire breathing, angle grinding, rock climbing or taking adult tumbling classes. She has never had a boyfriend and hopes Blind Date can change that.

Ellie, 21 from West Sussex, is a psychology student who has been single all her life and has never even been on a date. She always gets chatted up by guys who are already in relationships and admits she needs all the help she can get with her love life.

Or Eleanor (Ell), an 18-year-old receptionist, from Chester who took her GCSE Art exam two years early and was awarded an A*. She now dreams of becoming an engineer at Airbus. Although Eleanor has been on lots of Tinder dates nothing has come of them because her family say she is too picky.