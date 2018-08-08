Wheels stolen from charity bus service

There was an outpouring of support from the community after a charity bus had its wheels stolen.

One of Cuckmere Buses’ vehicles was targeted and four back wheels taken from the Berwick Station car park between Saturday night and Sunday morning (August 4-5).

It was feared the service – which many in rural areas without alternative transport rely on – would be disrupted, but luckily a driver told the Herald a spare bus was used in its place.

The bus was reported as fixed and back in service on Monday (August 6).

A spokesperson for Cuckmere Buses said, “We are really grateful for all the messages of support, from the public and some Hailsham councillors.

“We were a bit overwhelmed by all the messages, it shows how much we are noticed and appreciated.

“It’s good that people are on our side.”

He said insurance would hopefully be covering the costs but the charity, run completely by volunteers, always welcomes donations.

Visit www.cuckmerebuses.org.uk

If you have any information about the incident which may help investigations contact Sussex Police online.