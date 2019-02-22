Weekly round up of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures - spring flowers and a super snow moon
Spring flowers, a super snow moon and a rather shy jay... more beautiful photographs in and around Eastbourne as taken by our readers.
If you have a picture you would like to share with us, please email it as a JPEG to eastbourne.herald@jpimedia.co.uk telling us a little about the photograph and the camera/phone you used.
Spring is on its way... "St Mary's Church, Upper Willingdon, has a magnificent display of snowdrops and purple crocus," said Derek A Briggs, who took this photograph with an Olympus mirrorless camera. SUS-190222-105901001