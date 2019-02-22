Spring is on its way... "St Mary's Church, Upper Willingdon, has a magnificent display of snowdrops and purple crocus," said Derek A Briggs, who took this photograph with an Olympus mirrorless camera. SUS-190222-105901001

Weekly round up of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures - spring flowers and a super snow moon

Spring flowers, a super snow moon and a rather shy jay... more beautiful photographs in and around Eastbourne as taken by our readers.

Derek A Briggs
Eddie Mitchell took this clear shot of the super snow moon in all its glory on the night of Wednesday February 20, at 12.20am. SUS-190222-105913001
Jay in Hampden Park, taken by Derek A Briggs with an Olympus mirrorless camera. "Unusually shy..." he said. SUS-190222-105840001
"... and then it displayed its wing feathers!" Derek A Briggs's jay gets a little more bold. SUS-190221-091307001
