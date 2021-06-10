Your Sussex weather forecast for Thursday, June 10

Chichester and Horsham will start overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime with highs of 20 and 22 degrees Celsius respectively before dropping to 14 and 15 overnight, the Met Office said.

Worthing starts cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime, with highs of 18 and lows of 15.

Brighton will start with sunny intervals changing to overcast by late morning, with highs of 16 and lows of 14.

Weather forecast

Hastings starts cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime with a high of 17 and a low of 13.