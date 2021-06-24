Weekend weather for Sussex: Days of sunshine and showers ahead

Jo Farrow from Netweather says: "It's a tricky weekend of weather with a lot of uncertainty surrounding where gets the heaviest showers rather than longer sunny spells. Southern England has been plagued by rain recently and that looks set to continue even into next week. The weekend will start on a slightly cooler, fresher feeling note but end with warmth building once more.

"Friday evening should be fine, with any of the daytime thunderstorms fading and a light southerly breeze to accompany the late sunshine. It won’t be hot or sultry with more of a coolness in the air to end the working week.

"Saturday starts off fine and bright, there will be warm sunshine during the day with only a light breeze off the English Channel. Pollen levels are still high, and temperatures stay in the high teens for the coast, 17C for Brighton but 19 or 20C inland.

Showers are expected this weekend

"By Sunday there will be more of a breeze from the east and the risk of rain showers. Worthing should reach 19C and if the sunshine appears, Crawley could see 22C, maybe higher. There will be further bands of showers with the risk of some heavy downpours. But as always with showers in between, there are fine gaps, hopefully sunny spells and drier times. As we wait for the warmer, more humid air to flow in from the east, temperatures could move towards the mid 20sC if the line of showers is further north."