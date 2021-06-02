Weather forecast for the day ahead in Sussex

Across the region it is expected to stay ‘dry, sunny, and turning very warm, especially inland’, according to the Met Office.

There is also less than a five per cent chance of rain across both east and West Sussex today.

Both counties are set to see highs of 20 °C – between 2pm and 4pm in East Sussex and until 5pm in the west.

It is predicted by the Met Office that east and West Sussex will both experience lows of 14 °C this morning while temperatures of up to 18 °C are expected in the evening.