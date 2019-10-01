Watch waves battering the shore as stormy seas reach Cuckmere Haven

Flood defences are being tested to their limits as stormy seas collide at Cuckmere Haven today (Tuesday).

A video taken by Environment Agency staff member John O’Flynn showed the sheer force of the waves as they battered the shore amid warnings of rising tides and high winds.

Still from video at Cuckmere Haven. Credit: Environment Agency

He said, “Pevensey Field Team has been on flood patrol across the catchments making sure our defences are operating effectively to protect residents from flooding.”

This comes as owners of the famous Cuckmere Cottages warned they could be washed away if crucial flood defences are not replaced.

The Met Office has released a Yellow weather warning for rain across Eastbourne as the UK prepares to be hit by Hurricane Lorenzo later this week – bringing with it powerful winds reaching 102mph.

The heavy rain also forced the Birling Gap steps to be closed on Monday, as the council revealed the weather had caused a series of cliff falls over the weekend.

Along the coast in Hastings, beach huts were swept out to sea as high tides and strong winds crashed along the shore.

Flood alerts have also been released for Seaford and Pevensey Bay this week.

Video by the Environment Agency.