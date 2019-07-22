Warning as heatwave predicted for East Sussex in coming days

The Met Office has confirmed East Sussex will experience a heatwave during the new few days.

The Met Office has issued a Level 3 Heat Health Alert with a 90 per cent probability of heat health criteria being met between 9am today (Monday July 22) and 9am on Friday (July 26).

A heatwave has been predicted for East Sussex

During the next three days, Wednesday is set to be the cooler day with temperatures hovering around 26-27 degrees Celsius.

However, temperatures tomorrow will be much hotter, with the likes of Rye, Lewes and Uckfield experiencing highs of 30 degrees Celsius.

Thursday will see temperatures soar to 34 degrees Celsius in Rye, with 31 degrees Celsius predicted for Hastings and 32 degrees Celsius for Eastbourne.

However, the forecast is changing rapidly, with already predicted temperatures increased from an hour ago.

Tomorrow (Tuesday) the area could experience 99 per cent humidity in the early hours, making for an uncomfortable night's sleep.

READ MORE: Why the A27 needs to be dualled along its full length

Hot weather can affect your health. The people most likely to be affected are the elderly, the very young, and people with pre-existing medical conditions.

The Met Office has also said there will be a high UV count on the three days, with residents urged to make sure they wear sunscreen.

During a heatwave, residents are advised to stay out of the sun; cover up with suitable clothing and sunglasses; take extra care with children; keep your home as cool as possible – shading windows and shutting them during the day may help - and open windows when it is cooler at night.

You should also keep drinking fluids and if there's anybody you know, for example an older person living on their own, who might be at special risk, make sure they know what to do.