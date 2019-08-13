This is what the weather is predicted to be like for Eastbourne Airbourne 2019

As Eastbourne gears up for its biggest event of the year, many will be wondering what the weather will be doing for Airbourne this weekend.

The international air show is back with a packed schedule of soaring aircraft displays kicking off from Thursday lunchtime (August 15).

Airbourne 2018 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

But currently spectators are advised to pack their raincoats and brollies as the Met Office predicts there will be light showers for three of the four days.

Below is the day by day weather breakdown.

Thursday, August 15

The Met Office currently predicts Thursday will be cloudy with highs of 21 degrees celsius.

Friday, August 16

Then on Friday the Met Office states it is expected to be dry until the evening, where the weather will take a turn for the worse with a 60 per cent chance of rain from 7pm.

Saturday, August 17

On Saturday light showers are predicted by the Met Office from about 1pm.

Sunday, August 18

For the grand finale on Sunday light showers are once again expected from 10am all the way into the evening.

The Herald will update readers if there are any changes to the forecast.

