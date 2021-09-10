Sussex weather: your update for Friday, September 10
Here is your Sussex weather update for Friday, September 10.
Friday, 10th September 2021, 9:11 am
The west of the county starts off cloudy before brightening up with some sunny intervals this evening, the Met Office said.
Brighton will stay cloudy call day while Hastings and Eastbourne will begin overcast before changing to heavy rain and hail showers respectively by late morning.
Temperatures will peak around 20 degrees Celsius before dropping to around 17 degrees overnight.