Sussex weather: your forecast for Wednesday, November 17

Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, November 17.

West Sussex is set to have a sunny morning, according to the Met Office.

Clear skies are expected until 4pm, ahead of a cloudy evening.

The county will see highs of 12° and lows of 7°.

East Sussex is also expected to have clear skies from 10am–5pm, before a cloudy evening.

The Met Office said the county will have highs of 12° and lows of 7°.