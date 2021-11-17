Sussex weather: your forecast for Wednesday, November 17
Here is your Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, November 17.
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 8:41 am
Updated
Wednesday, 17th November 2021, 10:55 am
West Sussex is set to have a sunny morning, according to the Met Office.
Clear skies are expected until 4pm, ahead of a cloudy evening.
The county will see highs of 12° and lows of 7°.
East Sussex is also expected to have clear skies from 10am–5pm, before a cloudy evening.
The Met Office said the county will have highs of 12° and lows of 7°.
Both counties have a ‘less than’ five per cent chance of rain throughout the day.