Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, July 7
Here’s your weather forecast for Sussex on Wednesday, July 7.
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 7:20 am
Eastbourne and Hastings will see light cloud with a moderate breeze. There is a chance of rain over lunchtime and then the sun should come out later on.
Brighton is expecting rain this morning but should brighten up from 2pm.
Horsham will see a bit of everything, with rain, cloud and sunshine on and off all day.
Worthing is in for a dull morning of rain and cloud, but from 2pm there is expected to be some sunshine.
Chichester could see some rain this morning but then it’s a cloudy day ahead with some possible sunny spells after 4pm.
Temperature highs will be 18 and lows will be 14.