Sussex weather: Your forecast for Wednesday, February 9
Here’s your Sussex weather forecast for Wednesday, February 9.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 8:14 am
The Met Office said that West Sussex will have a cloudy day with a 60 per cent chance of rain at 11pm.
Despite predicted clear skies at around 12pm and 2pm, East Sussex is also set to have an overcast day.
The Met Office said there is no more than a 10 per cent chance of rain in East Sussex today.
Both regions are expected to see highs of 11° and lows of 9°.