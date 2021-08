Collision between lorry and three cars in Eastbourne

Woman arrested on suspicion of Eastbourne murder

News you can trust since 1865

Woman arrested on suspicion of Eastbourne murder

Personal watercraft and yacht experience issues by Eastbourne coast

Road in Eastbourne partially blocked due to overturned vehicle

Two people cut off by tide in Eastbourne

Police sweeps carried out in Eastbourne

PICTURES: £1,250,000 Eastbourne house is put up for sale

Woman’s body found at base of cliffs near Eastbourne

Collision between lorry and three cars in Eastbourne

Temperature highs will reach 20 and drop to 14 overnight.

A cloudy day across all of Sussex today with light winds.