Sussex weather: your forecast for Tuesday, August 31

Chichester will start overcast but there will be sunny intervals in the afternoon with a high of 21 degrees Celsius and a low of 14.

Worthing will also be overcast in the morning changing to sunny intervals in the late afternoon with a high of 21 and a low of 14.

Horsham will be overcast this morning with sunny intervals in the afternoon but its highest temperature should only reach 20 with a low of 14.

Sussex weather

Brighton skies will be grey and cloudy for most of the day. There will be sunny intervals by the early evening with a low of 14 and a high of 21.

Hastings will be overcast changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime with a peak of 20 dropping to 16 overnight.