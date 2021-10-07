Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, October 7
Today will start off mostly cloudy, with the odd spot of rain or drizzle, according to the Met Office.
Thursday, 7th October 2021, 6:37 am
But it will brighten up during the day with some warm sunshine in places by the afternoon.
There will be gentle winds with a maximum temperature of 20°C.
The Met Office said it will be a dry and mild night tonight with winds remaining light.
There will be areas of low cloud, mist and fog developing overnight.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 13°C.