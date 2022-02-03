Sussex weather: Your forecast for Thursday, February 3

Today will see a cloudy and windy start, according to the Met Office.

It will turn breezy by the afternoon with possible sunny spells but there will be the odd light shower.

The Met Office said most parts of the county will stay dry throughout the day.

Sussex weather

The maximum temperature is expected to be 12°C.

It will be a dry and cloudy evening with winds strengthening overnight, the Met Office said.

There will then be a band of heavy rain spreading southeast just before dawn tomorrow (Friday, February 4).