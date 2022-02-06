Sussex weather: Your forecast for the week ahead

Sussex weather forecast

Today (Sunday, February 6) will be rather cloudy and wet at first during the morning, the Met Office said.

It will become drier but brighter later, with sunshine and isolated blustery rain showers.

The Met Office said it will be mild at first, but temperatures will drop later.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 11°C.

The Met Office added that isolated showers will soon fade away along with the wind to leave long clear periods overnight tonight.

The minimum temperature is expected to be -2°C.

Tomorrow (Monday, February 7) will see a fine morning with an early frost in places across the county.

The Met Office said it will gradually become cloudier and breezier into the afternoon, with a little rain possible.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 10°C.

Later in the week, the Met Office said, it is expected to be mostly mild but on the cloudy side with a little rain at times on Tuesday (February 8) and Wednesday (February 9).