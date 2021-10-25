Sussex Weather: your forecast for Monday, October 25

Here is your weather forecast for Sussex on Monday, October 25.

According to the Met Office, West Sussex will start the day with sunny intervals that will change to clouds by late morning.

Between 2pm and 3pm, the county is predicted 80% chance of heavy rain and lightening.

Weather news

This will clear for a dry evening.

The weather in East Sussex is similar, but will have a few more rainy spells.

East Sussex is also predicted to see hail and lightening at around 2pm.

The sun will be setting at around 17:49 in both counties.