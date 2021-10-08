Sussex weather: Your forecast for Friday, October 8
Today will see widespread mist, low cloud or fog this morning, according to the Met Office.
Friday, 8th October 2021, 7:15 am
Updated
Friday, 8th October 2021, 7:18 am
It will then be dry with warm sunny spells for most by the afternoon and light winds.
The maximum temperature is expected to be 20°C.
The Met Office added that it will be partly cloudy this evening in Sussex though there will be more prolonged clear skies developing overnight.
There will also be areas of mist or fog developing locally inland by tomorrow morning.
The minimum temperature is expected to be 6°C.