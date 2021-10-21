Storm Aurore: Flooding and train disruption in Eastbourne, Crowborough and Uckfield

The Met Office issued amber and yellow rain warnings last night as Storm Aurore came over from France with high winds and flooding expected.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue attended two reports of flooding through the night.

A spokesperson for the service said, “At 10.22pm, we were called to attend a property on Victoria Drive, Eastbourne following reports of a flooding. Firefighters from Eastbourne attended. Crews isolated the electrics and carried out salvage and drainage clearance.

“At 12.29am, we were called to attend a residential property on The Street, Chiddingly following reports of flooding. No action was taken by firefighters but advice was given.”

The impact of the storm showed this morning with fallen trees and travel disruption.

Network Rail said engineers were dealing with damage on the line between Crowborough and Uckfield due to landslides which meant no trains were running.