In pictures: Severe weather causes flooding in Seaford

Severe weather conditions over the weekend caused flooding in Seaford.

These pictures taken by resident Samantha Forse show the seafront battered by strong winds and rain, resulting in severe flooding.

Flooding in Seaford. Picture: 'Samantha Forse

On Friday (October 1), the Environment Agency issued a flood alert for the coastal areas of Seaford seafront.

It said flooding was possible in areas including The Esplanade, behind and near the Martello Tower, Buckle Caravan and Camping Park and Salts Recreation Ground.

M&Co in Broad Street, Seaford, was unable to open as usual on Saturday (November 2), due to the conditions.

A spokesman for the clothing store posted to Seaford Notice Board on Facebook: “Apologies to everyone wanting to shop in M&Co today, due to adverse weather conditions we have flooded. We hope to be open as soon as possible once it’s safe to do so.”

Picture: Samantha Forse

