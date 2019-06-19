Eastbourne lightning storm: videos from Herald readers

More than 1,000 lightning bolts lit up Eastbourne last night (June 18).

As the storm raged overheard, residents suffered power cuts and localised flooding.

Lightning over Eastbourne - photo by Mark Jarvis SUS-190619-083427001

According to the Met Office, power surges are a common phenomenon when there are lightning storms.

Thankfully, the power was restored shortly after.

The storms also caused significant disruption on the roads.

Sussex Roads Police tweeted that there was flooding on the A27 and A259 between Lewes and Hastings, with the power cuts also knocking traffic lights out.

Readers have been sending in their videos and photos of the incredible light show.

Here is a picture gallery of the best lightning photos the Herald received.