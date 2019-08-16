Eastbourne Airbourne face Friday flight cancellations

The RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight has been cancelled today (Friday, August 16) at Eastbourne Airbourne due to the poor weather forecast.

This comes after RAFBBMF had to cancel their show yesterday (Thursday, August 15) because of poor weather conditions in other parts of the country, specifically between Eastbourne and RAF Coningsby. The Dakota solo display has also been cancelled for today.

Eastbourne Airshow said on Twitter, “Sadly, once again the poor weather forecast has meant that the @RAFBBMF is unable to fly today.”

The flights that will go ahead today include: RAF Typhoon, RAF Tucano, Tigers Parachute Display Team, The Blades, AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers, P-51 Miss Helen, Sea Fury, Strikemaster.

Festival goers can still watch tonight’s film on the big screen which will be Peter Rabbit.

For more information about Airbourne click here or visit our photo gallery from yesterday (August 15).