Christmas Eve

A dry but mostly cloudy morning has been predicted this morning (Friday), by the Met Office.

Patchy low cloud and fog will slowly lift and clear and, by the afternoon, most places will remain dry. However, there will be rain in some areas from around 2pm.

Weather forecast for Sussex

It will feel mild today with highs of 11 degrees Celsius.

A rainy and drizzly night is expected but it will be mainly dry, albeit foggy, after midnight. There will be lows of three degrees Celsius.

Christmas Day

The Met Office has predicted a 'damp, murky' Christmas Day for many in Sussex.

There will be some morning drizzle on Saturday morning, then more persistent rain spreading to many parts by evening.

It will feel chilly with a noticeable easterly breeze. The maximum temperature will be eight degrees Celsius.

Boxing Day

The Met Office said it will be 'dull and damp' early on Boxing Day but will be drier and brighter later.

There is a chance of rain at midday, at 3pm and again at 9pm.

The Met Office has also given its weather forecast for next week's bank holiday days.

It will be generally cloudy on Monday and Tuesday with periods of rain or drizzle. Winds will often be light and 'turning less cold'.