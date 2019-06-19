1,000 lightning strikes in Eastbourne cause power cuts

1,000 lightning strikes have lit up the Eastbourne skyline.

According to the Real Time Lightning Map, around 1,000 bolts of lightning were recorded in the Eastbourne area last night.

While it was an impressive light display, it also caused some problems, with many residents experiencing their power cutting out: such as can be seen in this video from Molly Peters from Eastbourne, which shows the moment this happened to her.

According to the Met Office, power surges are a common phenomenon when there are lightning storms.

Thankfully, the power was restored shortly after.

The storms also caused significant disruption on the roads. Sussex Roads Police tweeted that there was flooding on the A27 and A259 between Lewes and Hastings, with the power cuts also knocking traffic lights out.

Last night's thunderstorm in Eastbourne. Picture: Molly Peters

For Met Office guidance about what to do in a thunderstorm, click here.

