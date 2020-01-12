Weather warning issued for Sussex – here's all you need to know

A weather warning has been put in place for Sussex.

The yellow warning of wind is in place for Monday and Tuesday.

The Met Office says high winds are expected both days.

A spokesman said: "Take care if you are out and about and be prepared for some possible delays if travelling."

According to the Met Office, there could be some delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, particularly, it says, for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges.

Some bus and train services could be affected, it says, with some journeys taking longer.

Coastal routes, seafronts and coastal communities could be affected by spray and/or large waves, it warns, and there may be some short term loss of power and other services.