A weather warning has been issued for continued high winds across Sussex until this afternoon (Thursday March 14).

Strong gusting winds, mixed in with rain, are expected up to 1pm today.

Weather. Photo: Shutterstock SUS-150730-111708001

Although the Met Office forecast is for calmer conditions this afternoon and tonight, gusts up to 50mph are expected to return tomorrow afternoon and last until Sunday morning.

The weekend is due to see a mixture of light rain and sunny intervals with temperatures of around 9 or 10degC.