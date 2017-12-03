WEATHER: Mixed weather outlook for Sussex as winter approaches

Sussex is set for a mixed week of weather as winter draws closer.

While Sunday night is expected to be dry, the Met Office predicts wetter weather later on in the week.

Drivers should take care on Monday morning, with mist or fog and possibly frost developing by dawn.

Monday daytime is expected to be dry with patchy cloud and some sunny spells.

The rest of the week is looking mixed, with the sun peeking out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

However Thursday may see heavy rain and brisk winds.