Weather forecast for the week ahead in Sussex

The clouds and light rain look set to continue before the weather turns brighter mid-week in Sussex.

The week will get off to a dull start on Monday (April 9) with low cloud, outbreaks of rain and drizzle affecting most of the county.

However it will become drier and perhaps brighter through the afternoon, with maximum temperatures at 14 degrees Celsius.

Easterly winds will bring a breezy feel to Sussex on Tuesday, with light rain and clouds in the morning before drier and brighter skies in the afternoon.

Wednesday is expected to be a fine day, with sunny spells and temperatures reaching highs of 16 degrees.

Thursday should be dry for most of the day – but rain showers could be back in the afternoon and evening.