It is set to be a mostly sunny day in most parts of Sussex today (Thursday, October 18).

The Met Office said areas of low cloud and mist will lift and clear this morning making way for bright or sunny spells.

The maximum temperature is expected to be 17°C.

Tonight it is expected to be dry with some clear spells.

But it will become chilly in rural parts by tomorrow morning.

The minimum temperature is expected to be 2°C.