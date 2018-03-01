Weather alert: Gatwick Airport advice - check on your flights

Due to the severe weather, Gatwick Airport has announced that there could be a large number of cancellations to flights today.

The airport website has a statement that adds: “Please check the status of your flight with your airline before leaving for Gatwick and do not travel to the airport if it is cancelled.

“If flying, please allow extra time for your journey.”

A statement from Heathrow Airport says: “Extreme wintry conditions are expected across the UK and Europe today.

“In preparation, we’ve worked with our airlines to consolidate the flight schedule to provide more certainty around departing flights, and ensure the safety of our passengers and colleagues.

“If you’re due to travel, we recommend that you check your flight status with your airline before making your way to Heathrow, and please take care when travelling to and from the airport.”