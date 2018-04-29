WEATHER: A look at the week ahead

With a dull and cloudy day ahead, the weather is expected to take a turn for the worse as we head into this evening (Sunday, April 29).

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for the entirety of the Sussex and the south east, with heavy downpours expected to reach our doorsteps by 9pm tonight.

The rain is expected to continue to falling overnight and for much of Monday morning (April 30).

Monday itself is expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of heavy rain, and possible sleet or wet snow falling on the highest hills in the area.

Driving conditions are expected to be difficult and there is a low level risk of flooding as a result of the high-volume of rainfall.

While temperatures will stay above freezing for most of us, strong northerly winds and coastal gales will leave it feeling cold.

The next few days are expected to remain rainy and overcast, although early forecasts predict the conditions will turn drier and warmer from Thursday onwards.