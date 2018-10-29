Water company’s emergency repairs in Eastbourne to last all week

A burst rising main in Eastbourne may take until November 2 to fix, Southern Water has said.

The water company says it is working 12 hours a day to fix the leak in the waste water pipe – but is trying to strike a balance between speed and causing too much of a disturbance to nearby residents.

A Southern Water spokesperson said today (October 29), “We are making emergency repairs 24” burst rising main in Wakehurst Road, Eastbourne, and have constructed a temporary road across the verge adjacent number 12 and 14 Wakehurst Road.

“To allow work to take place, we have placed some restrictions on parking.

We want to get the fix done as quickly as possible but it is likely to take until Friday 2 November to finish.

“We will be working between 8am and 8pm to strike a balance between speed and the noise disturbance to residents.

“The pumping station is turned off and our tankers will continue to manage the flows until the job is complete.

“We apologise to residents for any inconvenience and appreciate their patience and understanding while we carry out this crucial work.”

