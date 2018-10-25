Watch this trailer for a feature-length movie filmed around Eastbourne

An action-packed trailer has been released for a feature-length family film shot in and around Eastbourne.

Adventure Boyz, directed by Howard J Ford, features Arlington Stadium and Herstmonceux Castle among its many local filming locations.

A still from Adventure Boyz

The director said the fast paced trailer - which involves speedway racing, BMX stunts, a diamond heist and criminal gangs - has so fair received a great response.

He said, “I’m hugely relieved at the overwhelmingly positive response to this. It feels the best initial response of all six of my movies so I think we’ve touched a nerve here!”

The premise of the film is all about escaping our devices and getting ‘out there’ in the real world.

The official poster for Adventure Boyz

The ‘outrageous’ plot follows two youngsters (Howard’s own children, Rory and Felix) and their dad on an adventure which is hoped to ‘entertain the whole family’.

The film has a host of talent including Eastbourne’s-own Harry Potter star Jon Campling.

It was shooting in the summer and it is hoped to be released in summer 2019.

Before this, Aventure Boyz will be screening at Cannes film festival in May and it is hoped there will be a pre-release screening in Eastbourne just before the summer holidays.

Jon Campling acting with Rory and Felix in Adventure Boyz

Howard’s previous film, Never Let Go, won best Independent Feature of 2016 at The National Film Awards. It is available on Netflix and Amazon.

To find out more visit www.adventure-boyz.com