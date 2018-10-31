Watch this spooky trailer for an Eastbourne horror film released on Halloween

A spooky trailer has been released for an Eastbourne horror film this Halloween (October 31).

“This forest doesn’t want us to leave. It wants us here, to pay for what we’ve done.”

Those are the enigmatic opening lines of the trailer for 13 Graves, an indie movie packed with Eastbourne talent.

It is a low budget ‘folk horror’ feature film which was shot at Herstmonceux Castle and Branching Out Adventures, Hailsham.

Now, after just less than a year in post-production, the trailer is ready for the public to watch – from behind their cushions, that is.

A still from the 13 Graves trailer

Directed by John Langridge, the film stars Kevin Leslie, Michael McKell, Terri Dwyer, Morgan James, Jacob Anderton and local actor Greg Draven.

It follows two contract killers who become hopelessly lost in the woodland when a hit goes wrong.

As night falls and the shadows begin to lengthen, they uncover a dark and terrifying truth about the vast, sprawling woodland – and the hunters become the hunted as they find themselves stalked by an ancient supernatural force.

Made by locally-based Drop Dead Films, it has been snapped up by distribution company Evolutionary Films, and will be available for sale at retail outlets after its cinema release.

