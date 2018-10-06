Watch the highlights from Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit to Sussex

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their first official visit to Sussex this week – we compiled a video showing the highlights from the day.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s tour on Wednesday (October 3) took in Chichester, Bognor Regis, Brighton and Newhaven.

Prince Harry and Meghan in Chichester

Leader of West Sussex County Council, Louise Goldsmith, said she was thrilled the royal couple were visiting West Sussex.

Thousands of people turned out to greet Prince Harry and Meghan on their first stop in Chichester.

The streets were lined with people who welcomed the royal couple as they arrived.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the time to greet members of the public in West Street before viewing a rare parchment copy of the American Declaration of Independence at Edes House.

Here are some photos from people lining the streets in Chichester who were lucky enough to get a snap of the royals.

A Chichester pupil, who was in the crowd during the visit, was such a fan of the royals that she named her pet chicked after Meghan shortly after the wedding.

This video shows one-year-old Edith Morgan meeting Prince Harry in Chichester.

After Chichester, Prince Harry and Meghan’s second engagement of the day was the opening of the University of Chichester’s £35million tech park in Bognor Regis.

Excited students travelled from the campus in Chichester to watch them arrive.

The next stop on the visit was to Brighton, where crowds gathered outside the Royal Pavilion.

As they arrived, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were welcomed by children from Queen’s Park Primary School.

After a tour of the Pavilion, they then visited Brighton charity the Survivors’ Network and The Joff Youth Centre in Peacehaven.

If you missed out on all the fun this week, never fear: a royal representative has said: “Their Royal Highnesses I know are keen to develop their relationship with the county and have indicated their intention is to visit regularly.”