Emergency services have responded to a boat fire at Brighton Marina.

East Susses Fire Service, Sussex Police and Shoreham Coastguard are on the scene in East Brighton.

Boat in flames at Brighton Marina. Credit: Daniel Moon

Video from the site appears to show two boats ablaze, with firefighters tackling the flames from the walkway.

Three fire engine were reported to be in attendance.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for more information.