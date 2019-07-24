Watch serious fire rage at Hailsham industrial estate

A large fire broke out at a Hailsham industrial estate last night (July 23).

Firefighters rushed to the scene behind Argos and Sussex Beds in Diplocks Way after members of the public spotted a large container full of mattresses had caught ablaze at about 9pm.

The fire broke out in Diplocks Way, Hailsham. Still from video by Josh Meaton

Josh Meaton, who captured the incident on video, said, "We were just passed on the A22 when we saw the smoke. When arrived we managed to call the fire brigade."

Fire crews rushed to the scene and used a hose reel jet to tackle the flames, which had spread to two 40ft containers with beds and mattresses inside.

A spokesperson for the fire service said, "Crews left the scene at 22.35. The fire was at the rear in the open and the building was not affected."

No one was reported as harmed.

Video by Josh Meaton.