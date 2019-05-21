Watch bomb explode at Beachy Head

This is the moment an unexploded bomb found at the foot of Beachy Head was detonated by experts.

The device was discovered by a member of the public just before 9pm on Sunday evening (May 19) on the beach between Belle Tout Lighthouse and the Belle Tout layby.

Photo by Dan Jessup

The shell was approximately three inches wide and 12 inches long, said the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA).

Eastbourne and Birling Gap Coastguard Rescue Teams set up a cordon around the scene on Monday (May 20) restricting public access as a precautionary measure.

A spokesperson said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team arrived on scene that morning and planned a controlled explosion at low tide at around 9pm that evening.

Video by Dan Jessup.

See our original story: Unexploded bomb found at Beachy Head